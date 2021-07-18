Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.95 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FedEx were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,065 shares of company stock worth $31,556,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $292.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

