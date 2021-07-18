Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 168,290 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 645.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDS opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

