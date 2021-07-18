Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,457 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.31% of QAD worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of QAD by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QAD by 129.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

QAD stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $87.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

