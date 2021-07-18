Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,791 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Myers Industries were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,710,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $53,525.00. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MYE stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $742.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

