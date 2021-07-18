thyssenkrupp AG Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

