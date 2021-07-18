TIG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,805 ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $3,642,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.85 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

