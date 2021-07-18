TIG Advisors LLC Invests $143,000 in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,072,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADERU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

