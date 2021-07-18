TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,070 One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEPWU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $5,982,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth $60,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth $499,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth $997,000.

OTCMKTS:OEPWU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

