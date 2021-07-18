Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006190 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

