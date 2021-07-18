Todd Burrowes Sells 4,500 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $675,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Burrowes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,988,532.56.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28.

DRI opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

