Toko Token (TKO) Hits Market Cap of $175.02 Million

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Toko Token has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Toko Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00005010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toko Token has a total market cap of $175.02 million and $54.66 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00145928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,241.26 or 1.00141972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Toko Token Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

