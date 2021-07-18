Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
TACYY stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Total Access Communication Public has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05.
About Total Access Communication Public
Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Total Access Communication Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Access Communication Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.