Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$48.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$33.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.69. The firm has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$12.33 and a 12-month high of C$36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

