Traders Buy High Volume of Vishay Intertechnology Put Options (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,036 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,784% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

VSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 915,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.86. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

