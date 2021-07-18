Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.31. Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBIO shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -128.26 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 47.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

