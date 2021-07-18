Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Financial Survey

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Treace Medical Concepts and T2 Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75 T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 172.12%. Given T2 Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A T2 Biosystems -188.59% -796.57% -60.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and T2 Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A T2 Biosystems $18.13 million 8.61 -$46.80 million ($0.39) -2.67

Treace Medical Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats Treace Medical Concepts on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida Panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it provides T2Bacteria Panel, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test; and T2Resistance Panel for the early and sensitive detection of carbapenemase-resistance markers. Further, it develops T2Cauris Panel, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; and T2Lyme Panel for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

