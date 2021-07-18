Troy R. Brown Sells 16,027 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $801,189.73.

ZUMZ opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

