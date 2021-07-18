TrueFi Market Capitalization Tops $19.37 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

