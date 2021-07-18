Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $59.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TFC traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,889. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

