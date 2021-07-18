Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 176.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

