Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.52.

Shares of ULTA opened at $332.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.18 and a 52 week high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.