Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 27 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBGX opened at $708.95 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1 year low of $380.77 and a 1 year high of $727.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.89.

