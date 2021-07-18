Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$20.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.16.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

TSE IPL opened at C$20.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.44. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.