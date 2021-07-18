Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

