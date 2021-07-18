Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $188,540.00.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $251,700.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

