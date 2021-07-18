Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,921. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

TWTR opened at $66.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

