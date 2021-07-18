Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 26.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $7,796,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 8.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $24,484,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $35,636,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.26.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.