Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $575.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $471.00.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $473.43 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $485.56. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.22.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after buying an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,072,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

