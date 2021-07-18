UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,226,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 330,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBC opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

