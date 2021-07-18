UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after buying an additional 60,571 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.81.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.