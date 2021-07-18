UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 21,901 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 191.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BigCommerce by 469.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BigCommerce by 63.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 501,916 shares of company stock valued at $31,891,277 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.