UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,833 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 67,623 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Green Dot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,623.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $501,837 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.