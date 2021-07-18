UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.