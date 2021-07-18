UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 189.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

BKD opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

