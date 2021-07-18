UBS Group AG Has $397,000 Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 329,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after buying an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $34.13 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.