UBS Group AG Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.66.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.