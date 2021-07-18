UBS Group AG Sells 829 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

JPEM stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.39.

