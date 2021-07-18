UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

