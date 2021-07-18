UMA (UMA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.01 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.45 or 0.00026706 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $522.23 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00049417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.00821113 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,714,050 coins and its circulating supply is 61,781,398 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

