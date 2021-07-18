UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UCG. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.