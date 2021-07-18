Unification Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $19,155.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unification has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

