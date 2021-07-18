UniLend (UFT) Hits Market Cap of $16.26 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001930 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $16.26 million and $1.15 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.00826710 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.