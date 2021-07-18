uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33. uniQure has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $757,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

