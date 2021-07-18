United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($4.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.01 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.