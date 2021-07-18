United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy Sells 11,193 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $290,794.14.

Peter Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 665,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. American International Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

