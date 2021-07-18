United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $30.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 665,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,429. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after buying an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after buying an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

