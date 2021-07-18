UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $500.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNH. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $419.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $396.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,698. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

