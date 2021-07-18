Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 142,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,613,366 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

