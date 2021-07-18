Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $16.23

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $16.91. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 10 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.74 million, a PE ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

