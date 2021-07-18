Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 686,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.2% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

